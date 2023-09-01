Bairstow and Brook lead England to 198-4 against New Zealand in 2nd T20

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook were in the runs as England made 198-4, batting first the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Friday.

Hitting out: England's Jonny Bairstow bats during the second T20 international against New Zealand at Old Trafford

The Yorkshire duo put on 131 for the third wicket in just 64 balls, with opener Bairstow batting through the innings for an unbeaten 86 off 60 deliveries, including eight fours and four sixes.

Brook, controversially omitted from reigning champions England's squad for the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India, struck fives sixes in his 36-ball 67.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee, who lost the toss, conceded 23 runs in one over while returning figures of 1-48.

England, also the T20 world champions, are 1-0 up in the four-match series after their dominant seven-wicket win in Wednesday's opener at Chester-le-Street.

In the only change by either side from that match, England gave a debut to Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson.

The 25-year-old replaced Luke Wood.

© 2023 AFP