Brazil name Elias to coach women's national team

Rio de Janeiro (AFP) – Three-time Copa Libertadores-winning coach Arthur Elias was named the new boss of the Brazilian women's national football team Friday, after predecessor Pia Sundhage of Sweden stepped down following a disappointing showing at the World Cup.

Arthur Elias, the new coach of the Brazilian women's national football team, addresses a news conference where his appointment was announced

The 42-year-old Brazilian, who currently coaches Sao Paulo club Corinthians' women's team, will head the "Selecao" at the 2024 Olympics and, if he stays through the end of his contract, the 2027 World Cup.

"This is a dream come true," Elias told a news conference at Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, where his appointment was announced.

"I've been coaching football for 20 years, 90 percent of it dedicated to women's football in Brazil."

Elias got the job over two women interviewed by CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues: Rosana Augusto, of Red Bull Bragantino, and Emily Lima, of the Peruvian women's national team.

Elias has coached three women's teams to the Libertadores title, the South American equivalent of the Champions League in Europe.

He has won 14 titles in all with Corinthians, a job he started in 2016.

He will take up his new job full-time after coaching Corinthians through the 2023 Libertadores in Colombia in October.

The club are also eying their fourth straight Brazilian league title under Elias.

Sundhage, a two-time Olympic winning coach with the United States, stepped down Wednesday after Brazil crashed out in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

It was the worst performance for the "Selecao" since 1995.

