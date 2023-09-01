Confident France captain Dupont has wary eye on All Blacks opener

Paris (AFP) – A week before the Rugby World Cup, with expectations rising in the squad and among the home fans, France captain Antoine Dupont warn the hosts "have to win" the opener against three-time champions New Zealand.

"This match is obviously extremely important, to get us started in the competition and to ensure that people follow our team and want to support them throughout the World Cup," said Dupont.

"You obviously have to win a home opener."

In the build up, France have continued their strong form but the All Blacks slumped to a 35-7 thrashing at the hands of old rivals South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

"They may have lost this match, but they had won 11 in a row just before, so I'm not worried for them," Dupont told AFP.

"They know this competition, they've won it the most times, and they're always there when it counts, with plenty of quality and experience."

France and New Zealand are the overwhelming favourites to advance from a group that also contains Italy, Uruguay and Namibia, but for both the opener is an early opportunity to lay down a marker.

Since Fabien Galthie took over as coach after the 2019 World Cup, France have developed an exciting side that combines the flair of old with a tighter, more disciplined style.

That approach took France to the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2022 and a world ranking of number two behind Ireland. They have beaten all of the southern hemisphere sides over the last three years - including a 40-25 victory over the All Blacks in Paris in November 2021.

"We've never been so well prepared," said Dupont.

"We have won 80 percent of our matches, the Six Nations in 2022. We have a promising generation of talented players who have gained experience and continuity in the backbone of the team.

"That hasn't been the case over the last 10 years.

"So all systems are go. What's more, we're lucky enough to be hosting the competition, so we're hoping for public support.

"In spite of that, it's still sport and the matches have to be played and won."

Comic book hero

One man who will be missing is fly-half Romain Ntamack who has been at Dupont's side both for Toulouse and France over most of the last four years.

The 24-year-old injured his knee in the warm-up match against Scotland and this week was photographed recovering in hospital from ACL surgery.

"Unfortunately for him, it's very hard," said Dupont.

Dupont is not only leading the team on the field but driving enthusiasm off it. His massive image hangs outside the Louvre. It is one in a series of six enormous photos of France players commissioned by Apple displayed on Paris landmarks. His voice is being used by French train service SNCF.

He is also the hero of a comic book titled "I will be a rugby player", published last week. It recounts his rise from boisterous boy in Castelnau-Magnoac near the Pyrenees to the 2022 Grand Slam.

"I had several offers to write a biography, but I didn't fall in love with them," he told AFP.

The all-action Antoine Dupont is now the hero of a new comic book biography © FRANCK FIFE / AFP

"I thought it would be nicer to do it as a comic strip. It's less time-consuming for me and it's aimed more at a children's audience.

"I put myself in their shoes, and as a child who was passionate about rugby, I would have loved to have a comic book to read about a sportsman I admired."

The temperature is rising in France as the countdown continues towards next week's grand kick-off.

"You can feel the excitement building!" said Dupont.

"We know how mentally demanding a competition like this can be, especially on home soil, with all the expectations that entails, and it's a long one, with the first match on September 8 and the final on October 28.

"So we have to be able to stay focused... as fresh and motivated as possible to be up for the event."

