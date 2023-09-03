Allen and Phillips take New Zealand to 202-5 in 3rd England T20

Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Finn Allen made 83 and Glenn Phillips 69 in New Zealand's 202-5 in a must-win third Twenty20 international against England at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Following comprehensive defeats by T20 world champions England in the opening two games, New Zealand kept alive hopes of ending the four-match series all square with their best batting performance of the campaign.

Allen, who played for Southern Brave in English domestic cricket's the Hundred this season, struck leg-spinner Adil Rashid for three consecutive sixes and the opener received good support from Phillips during a stand of 88 for the third wicket.

Gus Atkinson, fresh from impressing with four wickets on his T20 debut during a 95-run win at Old Trafford on Friday, was the pick of the attack with 2-31.

But spinner Liam Livingstone was smashed for 55 in four overs.

After New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the toss, Devon Conway was run out in the fourth over.

But opening partner Allen responded by driving Chris Jordan -- recalled to the England side along with fellow paceman Luke Wood -- for six.

That was a prelude to his assault on Rashid in the 15th over as he launched the experienced bowler for three consecutive sixes -- a drive high over deep extra cover, a legside slog and a lofted shot down the ground taking him to 77.

He was in sight of a second T20 century when bowled by Wood's inswinging yorker to end a 53-ball innings.

Atkinson then struck twice in the 19th over, bowling Phillips with a slower ball before removing Daryl Mitchell.

© 2023 AFP