Dodgers pitcher Urias arrested on domestic violence charge

Los Angeles (AFP) – Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, Los Angeles police said Monday after the second such incident of his Major League Baseball career.

Advertising Read more

The 27-year-old Mexican left-hander was apprehended Sunday and released Monday on $50,000 bond, police said.

Urias was involved in a May 2019 incident at a mall parking lot in Beverly Hills where he was accused of shoving a woman to the ground.

While he was not prosecuted over the matter, Urias was suspended for 20 games for violating MLB's domestic violence policy.

Urias helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series.

He had the best record in the National League in 2021 at 20-3 and last year had the lowest earned-run average in the NL at 2.16 while going 17-7.

Urias, who has spent his entire eight-year MLB career with the Dodgers, was expected to pitch for the club in a three-game series at Miami that begins on Tuesday but will not make the trip, the club said.

"We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías," the Dodgers posted Monday on social media. "While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time."

The latest incident came in the wake of a disappointing performance by Urias on the mound Friday, when he surrendered five runs over five innings in a 6-3 home loss to Atlanta.

Urias is set to become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

© 2023 AFP