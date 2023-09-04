Grealish, Alexander-Arnold ruled out of England duty by injury

London (AFP) – Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold were forced to withdraw from the England squad for upcoming games against Ukraine and Scotland due to injury on Monday.

Jack Grealish (left) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (right) have pulled out of the England squad due to injury

Advertising Read more

Grealish missed Manchester City's 5-1 win over Fulham on Saturday, while Alexander-Arnold was forced off with a hamstring problem after starring on Sunday in Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa.

"The pair reported to St. George’s Park on Monday but have since withdrawn from the Three Lions squad following checks on injuries sustained prior to camp," the English Football Association said in a statement.

England face Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday in a Euro 2024 qualifier before taking on Scotland in a friendly to mark the 150th anniversary of the first fixture between the nations on September 12th in Glasgow.

No player has been added to Gareth Southgate's squad.

The Three Lions are well on course to qualify for Euro 2024 after taking maximum points from their first four qualifiers.

© 2023 AFP