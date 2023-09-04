Iran hails African countries' resistance to 'colonialism'

Tehran (AFP) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday lauded African countries for resisting "colonialism" during a visit by Burkina Faso's foreign minister.

Burkina Faso, as well as Mali, are currently ruled by military juntas that severed military ties with France, a former colonial power, and bolstered relations with Russia.

Niger, where a military junta seized power in July, has been the scene of mass protests calling for troops of former colonial ruler France to leave.

On Monday, Raisi "praised the resistance of African countries in the face of colonialism and terrorism" during a meeting with Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba, without specifically mentioning France.

He hailed their stance as a "sign of vigilance and awakening", according to a statement published on the Iranian presidency's website.

Burkina Faso underwent two military coups in 2022 and the ruling junta subsequently demanded that French troops withdraw from the country.

During the meeting with Rouamba, Raisi expressed Iran's willingness to "share its experiences and achievements with friendly African countries".

Rouamba also expressed interest in bolstering bilateral relations with Iran, according to the Iranian presidency statement.

Iran has been bolstering ties across the African continent in an effort to reduce its isolation and offset the impact of crippling sanctions reimposed since the 2018 withdrawal of the United States from a painstakingly negotiated nuclear deal.

In July, Raisi set out on a rare Africa tour that took him to Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

© 2023 AFP