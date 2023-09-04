Mueller recalled by Euro hosts Germany for friendlies

Berlin (AFP) – Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller was called up by Germany on Monday for upcoming friendlies with Japan and France.

The 2014 World Cup winner is back in the squad for the first time since Germany's early group exit from last December's World Cup in Qatar.

Mueller, who has scored 44 goals from 121 caps but who missed internationals in March and June, could be deployed by coach Hansi Flick in place of injured Niclas Fullkrug for the games against Japan on Saturday and France three days later.

"Hansi Flick and myself get on very well, both in sporting and personal terms," Mueller said last weekend, declaring himself "ready" to help his country yet again nine months before Germany hosts the European Championship.

