American Airlines receives backlash for new Black Lives Matter policy

By: Catalina MARCHANT DE ABREU 7 min

American Airlines has created a new policy allowing staff members to wear Black Lives Matter pin badges while on duty. While many support the move, others consider it to be offensive. Meanwhile, there's a revival of the #BoycottMulan campaign, after the Disney remake was released this weekend. The boycott originated last year when the film's lead actress, Liu Yifei, voiced public support for the Hong Kong police.