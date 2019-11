A new Iranian revolution?

PERSPECTIVE FRANCE 24

The 1979 Iranian revolution overthrew the monarchy and heralded the birth of an Islamic Republic. Forty years on, we take a look back at those turbulent years – and their legacy – with world-renowned Franco-Iranian photojournalist Reza, who's just published a book of photos from his extraordinary back catalogue. And with blood once again being spilled in the streets of Iran, how real are the parallels between 1979 and 2019?