The Interview

Shirin Ebadi, the exiled Iranian lawyer and human rights activist who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003, speaks to FRANCE 24 about the deadly protests in Iran over the past two weeks. According to the NGO Amnesty International, at least 208 demonstrators have been killed in the crackdown, the highest death toll since the 1979 revolution.

In an interview with FRANCE 24, the exiled Iranian lawyer and human rights activist Shirin Ebadi slams the recent deadly crackdown in Iran, saying it has no precedent in the past 40 years. The 2003 Nobel laureate says it's when Iran’s government feels the weakest that it becomes more and more violent.

Ebadi calls on Westerners not to support the "dictatorship" and to stay on the side of the Iranian people, saying she opposes economic sanctions that impact the daily lives of Iranians. However, she does back sanctions aimed at weakening the regime and calls on France to show its displeasure with Tehran by asking the French ambassador to leave Iran.



