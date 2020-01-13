The Interview

King Abdullah II of Jordan sat down for an exclusive interview Sunday with FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman to discuss a number of issues including the escalating tensions between Iran and the US, the stalled peace process in Israel and the ongoing conflict in Syria.

Advertising

“Obviously on the forefront of people’s minds is what is happening between Iran and the US. So far it looks like de-escalation", King Abdullah II told France 24 in Amman. "We hope that continues to be the trend, we cannot afford any instability in our part of the world. An instability in our part of the world affects Europe and the rest of the globe.”





Click on the video player above to watch our exclusive interview.

