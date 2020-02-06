Exclusive: At the heart of Iraq's uprising
On Wednesday evening, at least seven protesters were shot dead in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf, sparking fresh anti-government rallies across the country. Since the start of the protest movement in October, several hundred people, mostly demonstrators, have been killed in clashes, while tens of thousands more have been injured. Our reporters Cyril Payen and Amar Al Hameedawi travelled to the south of Iraq to get to the heart of the protests.
For the past four months, tensions have been boiling over in the southern Iraqi cities of Nassiriya, Basra, Kerbala and Najaf. Thousands of anti-government demonstrators – often students, members of civil society or veterans – take huge risks to occupy neighbourhoods. Their goal is to denounce the incompetence of the authorities in Baghdad, the power of religious militias as well as foreign interference in the country. FRANCE 24 brings you an exclusive report at the heart of Iraq’s uprising.
>> Militia loyal to Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr clashes with protesters in Baghdad
