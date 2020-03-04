Yankee go home? In Iraq, anti-IS group coalition compromised

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Jack HEWSON | Lucile WASSERMANN

Since 2014, thousands of mainly US troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the local Iraqi forces in their fight against the Islamic State group. But back in January, the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad sparked an escalation in the region, the consequences of which remain unclear. On the ground, cooperation between the international coalition and the Iraqi forces may well suffer. Our correspondents Jack Hewson and Lucile Wassermann report.