Middle East matters

Covid-19: Doctor speaks out about Iran's handling of pandemic
We continue our coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Middle East. Iran is one of the worst-hit countries in the region – authorities there have reported more than 6,000 deaths. But observers and health experts say the numbers are in reality much higher. After weighing up economic risks against health ones, the country's leadership decided to reopen businesses in late April, followed by schools and mosques. We speak to a doctor from Tehran, who has been on the frontlines of the battle against Covid-19. He has asked for his identity to be concealed.
Meanwhile in Israel, a medical centre in Tel Aviv is taking care of pregnant women who have contracted the coronavirus. The mothers-to-be are considered a high-risk group for other respiratory illnesses. Our correspondents Irris Makler, Antoine Mariotti and Cécile Galluccio report.
Finally, with limited online content in Arabic, young children on lockdown in the Middle East are finding it a challenge to stay entertained. Reem Ali Adeeb, an animation artist in LA, and her sister Sandi, a lecturer in Qatar, have stepped in by creating a new YouTube channel. We tell you more.
