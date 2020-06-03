Middle East matters

In May, the elder son of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi declared that his family had "forgiven" those responsible for the killing of their father in October 2018. The announcement would give legal reprieve to the five Saudi government agents who have been sentenced to death for the brutal murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. But Khashoggi's fiancée Hatice Cengiz has since renounced that statement.

Advertising

Reacting to the recent announcement by Khashoggi's sons that they "forgive" their father's killers, his fiancée made it clear that she opposes this move. "The statement that was made has nothing to do with the idea of justice," Cengiz told FRANCE 24. "We need a neutral and independent trial."

The slain journalist's fiancée also reacted to Saudi Arabia's bid to buy the English Premier League club Newcastle United. "Saudi Arabia, in particular the crown prince, uses this kind of business for soft power, for their financial and political clout. When Jamal was killed as a result of the plot against him, the kingdom's image was tainted. And they're trying to restore it. We won't let them do this, which is why we'll keep working," she told FRANCE 24's Sanam Shantyaei.

>> Sons of murdered Saudi journalist Khashoggi 'forgive' killers, setting up possible clemency

Also on the show, Muslims across the Middle East are returning to mosques as a number of countries ease restrictions imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. After more than two months of praying at home, tens of thousands of worshippers will be able to pray together, but social distancing and face masks remain mandatory.

Last but not least, Iranian authorities are warning women that if they post photos on social media without wearing the hijab, they're breaking the law and could be arrested. The crackdown comes after the detention of two athletes over photos that show them kissing on a rooftop. Our Tehran correspondent Reza Sayah reports.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe