Iran, two worlds apart: Exploring an Iranian society more divided than ever

REPORTERS
REPORTERS © FRANCE 24
By: Mayssa AWAD | Romeo LANGLOIS | James ANDRE

Every day in the Iranian capital Tehran, thousands of supporters of the most conservative branch of the Iranian regime visit mausoleums honouring Shiite martyrs or other places linked to the Islamic Revolution. But on the streets, a younger generation is scorning the country's strict rules. Young women and men alike are yearning for change and a better relationship with the West. Our reporters went to meet this optimistic Iranian youth, which is becoming emancipated and dreaming of a future of freedom, in radical contrast to the most conservative Iranians.

