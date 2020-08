The governor of Beirut Marwan Abboud: 'This is like a genocide against the Lebanese people'

The governor of Beirut Marwan Abboud, interviewed by FRANCE 24 Arabic journalist Mirna Jammal. © FRANCE 24

By: Mirna JAMMAL

The governor of Beirut, Marwan Abboud, was interviewed by FRANCE 24 Arabic journalist Mirna Jammal. They talked about the destruction, air pollution, President Macron’s visit and how to protect Lebanese cultural heritage. Asked how the guilty should be punished, the former judge said "harshly", because it is a “Lebanese genocide”.