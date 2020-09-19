Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Libya
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
The Interview

Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs warns: 'In some areas, IS activities are increasing"

Issued on: Modified:

THE INTERVIEW
THE INTERVIEW © France 24
By: Marc Perelman Follow
14 min

Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein spoke to FRANCE 24 about the challenges facing his country and the whole region. He said the Islamic state group (IS) was still a threat and that the number of ISIS fighters and their networks was higher than a recent UN estimate of 10,000 in Iraq and Syria. "We are sure we can defeat IS," he says, "but we need cooperation with many other countries."

Advertising

Fuad Hussein stressed that in visits to Tehran and to Washington, the Iraqi Prime minister had urged both countries to refrain from fighting a proxy war on Iraqi soil.

A 'new stage of dialogue' with Turkey

He also said Iraq's relations with Turkey, which had soured after Turkey killed three Iraqi military last month, were improving. 'We hope we will begin soon with a new stage of dialogue', he said, revealing that the Iraqi prime minister had been invited to Turkey to meet president Erdogan and that the Turkish foreign minister would soon visit Baghdad to prepare that visit. He stressed however that Turkish troops currently in Iraq needed to leave and that the issue would be addressed during that meeting.

To watch the full FRANCE 24 interview, click on the player above.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.