Former PM Hariri to head new government in crisis-hit Lebanon

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun on Thursday asked Saad Hariri, a former prime minister, to form a new government to tackle the worst crisis since the country's 1975-1990 civil war.

Advertising Read more

Hariri, a Sunni Muslim, won the backing of a majority of parliamentarians in consultations with Aoun.

He faces major challenges to navigate Lebanon's power-sharing politics and agree a cabinet, which must then address a mounting list of woes: a banking crisis, currency crash, rising poverty and crippling state debts.

A new government will also have to contend with a Covid-19 surge and the fallout of the huge August explosion at Beirut port that killed nearly 200 people and caused billions of dollars of damage.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe