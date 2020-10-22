 Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#SamuelPaty
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Former PM Hariri to head new government in crisis-hit Lebanon

Issued on:

Lebanon's Saad Hariri, a former prime minister, pictured in August 2020.
Lebanon's Saad Hariri, a former prime minister, pictured in August 2020. © Kenzo Tribouillard, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
1 min

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun on Thursday asked Saad Hariri, a former prime minister, to form a new government to tackle the worst crisis since the country's 1975-1990 civil war.

Advertising

Hariri, a Sunni Muslim, won the backing of a majority of parliamentarians in consultations with Aoun.

He faces major challenges to navigate Lebanon's power-sharing politics and agree a cabinet, which must then address a mounting list of woes: a banking crisis, currency crash, rising poverty and crippling state debts.

A new government will also have to contend with a Covid-19 surge and the fallout of the huge August explosion at Beirut port that killed nearly 200 people and caused billions of dollars of damage.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.