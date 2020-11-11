Several injured in 'bomb attack' on Armistice Day ceremony at Saudi cemetery

File photo of Saudi security forces in the city of Jeddah.

Several people were wounded Wednesday in what French officials described as a "bomb attack" targeting a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by European diplomats at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

France's Foreign Ministry said the attack had taken place at a ceremony marking the end of World War I and that several people had been wounded as a result of an explosive device.

"The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED [improvised explosive device] attack this morning, which injured several people," the ministry said.

"France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack," the ministry added.

A Greek government official said four people were "slightly injured" in the blast, including a Greek national.

The Saudi government communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The blast is the second security incident to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia's second-most populous city, in the last couple of weeks.

On October 29 a Saudi man was arrested after attacking and wounding a security guard at the French consulate there.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

