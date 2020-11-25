Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Women's rights
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Australian scholar Kylie Moore-Gilbert freed after two years in Iranian jail

Issued on:

An image grab from footage obtained from Iranian state television on November 25, 2020 shows Australian-British academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was serving a 10-year prison sentence for spying, during her release in Iran.
An image grab from footage obtained from Iranian state television on November 25, 2020 shows Australian-British academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was serving a 10-year prison sentence for spying, during her release in Iran. © IRIB News Agency via AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
2 min

Freed Australian-British academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert on Thursday said her release from jail in Iran ended a “long and traumatic ordeal,” thanking those who campaigned for her freedom.

Advertising

Moore-Gilbert said the support she received while detained “had meant the world to me” and praised the government for “working tirelessly” on her behalf, according to a statement released by Australia’s foreign ministry.

The academic said she had “nothing but respect, love and admiration” for Iran and its people – despite spending two years and three months in prison on spying charges that she has strenuously denied.

“It is with bittersweet feelings that I depart your country, despite the injustices which I have been subjected to,” she said.

“I came to Iran as a friend and with friendly intentions, and depart Iran with those sentiments not only still intact, but strengthened.”

>> Detained academics in Iran on hunger strike to protest imprisonment

She said she now faces a “challenging period of adjustment”.

Moore-Gilbert, a lecturer in Islamic Studies at the University of Melbourne who is in her early 30s, had been serving a 10-year sentence for spying.

Iran confirmed her arrest in September 2019 but it had long been believed she was detained a year earlier.

The Islamic republic said Wednesday she had been released in a prisoner exchange but there was no immediate confirmation of the identity of the three Iranians reportedly involved.

(AFP)

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.