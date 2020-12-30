Blasts and gunfire at Yemen's Aden airport as new unity govt arrives

Forces guard the entrance of Aden International Airport of the southern Yemeni city on August 27, 2020.

Loud blasts and gunfire were heard at Aden's airport shortly after a plane carrying the newly-formed Yemeni government arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, witnesses said.

Advertising Read more

The cabinet members, including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, were transferred safely to the city's presidential palace, the witnesses and Saudi media said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe