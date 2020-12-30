Skip to main content
Live
#Brexit
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Blasts and gunfire at Yemen's Aden airport as new unity govt arrives

Issued on:

Forces guard the entrance of Aden International Airport of the southern Yemeni city on August 27, 2020.
Forces guard the entrance of Aden International Airport of the southern Yemeni city on August 27, 2020. AFP - SALEH AL-OBEIDI
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Loud blasts and gunfire were heard at Aden's airport shortly after a plane carrying the newly-formed Yemeni government arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, witnesses said.

Advertising

The cabinet members, including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, were transferred safely to the city's presidential palace, the witnesses and Saudi media said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.