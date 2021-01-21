Deadly twin suicide blasts rock Baghdad market

A rare twin suicide bombing on a bustling commercial street in the heart of Baghdad on Thursday killed at least 28 people and wounded more than 70, according to Iraqi officials, in an attack that ruptured months of relative calm.

The first suicide bomber had rushed into the market and claimed to feel sick, so that people would gather around him, according to an Iraqi interior ministry official. He then detonated his explosives.

As people gathered around the victims, a second attacker detonated his bomb, the ministry's statement said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Pray for #Baghdad , moment of the second suicide bombing targeting local shoppers and street sellers in a busy market this morning pic.twitter.com/cIyfsBZvvR — Steven Nabil (@thestevennabil) January 21, 2021

An AFP reporter at the scene said the bombers had struck a huge open-air market for second-hand clothes in Tayaran Square.

It had been teeming with people following nearly a year of restrictions imposed in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Security forces cordoned off the area and paramedics were working to help the casualties.

Ministry of Interior spokesman, Khaled Al-Mhanna, says the first bomber claimed to be sick and asked for help, gathering a crowd around him before detonating. The second detonated as people attempted to help the victims of the first bombing. #Baghdad #Iraq — Mohammad Ali Musawi (@malimusawi) January 21, 2021

Period of relative calm broken

After years of deadly sectarian violence, suicide bombings have become relatively rare in the capital. The last such attack took place in June 2019 and left several people dead.

In January 2018, a suicide bombing in Tayaran Square killed more than 30 people, just a few months before the last parliamentary election.

Elections in Iraq are typically preceded by escalating violence, including bombings and assassinations.

Iraq is gearing up for a new general election this year, which Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi originally set for June -- nearly a year ahead of schedule -- in response to widespread protests in 2019.

But authorities are in talks to reschedule them for October in order to give electoral authorities more time to register voters and new parties.

Thursday's twin attack was not immediately claimed but suicide bombings have been used by ultra-conservative Islamist groups, most recently the Islamic State group.

Iraq declared the IS group was defeated at the end of 2017 after a fierce three-year campaign to retake the one-third of the country that had been seized by the jihadists.

But the group's sleeper cells have continued to operate in desert and mountain areas, typically targeting security forces or state infrastructure with low casualty attacks.

Still, the US-led coalition that had been supporting Iraq's campaign against IS has significantly drawn down its troop levels over the past year, citing the increased capabilities of Iraqi troops.

The US, which provides the bulk of the force, has 2,500 troops left in Iraq -- down from 5,200 a year ago.

They are mainly in charge of training, providing drone surveillance and carrying out air strikes while Iraqi security forces handle security in urban areas.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

