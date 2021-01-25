Egypt’s revolution, 10 years on: Dreams of a better future largely unfulfilled

Mina Hamza Khalil discusses getting by in Cairo, 10 years after the revolution.

This Monday marks 10 years since the start of Arab Spring protests in Egypt that brought about the fall of strongman Hosni Muburak. At the time, the revolutionaries' slogan was "Bread, Freedom and Social Justice". But over the decade that followed, the economy collapsed and the new military regime that seized power in 2013 had to cut numerous state subsidies. In the poorer neighbourhoods of the Egyptian capital today, everyone is labouring to get by, as best they can.

Today, according to official statistics, 32 percent of Egyptians still live below the poverty line.

In Cairo, FRANCE 24 met Mina Hamza Khalil, a ragpicker who supplements his income by raising pigeons.

"Before, I managed to save some money but now life is getting harder and harder," says Hamza Khalil. "I’ve got just enough for the bare essentials."

FRANCE 24 correspondents Edouard Dropsy and Claire Williot have this report from Cairo. To watch, click on the video player above.

