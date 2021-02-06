Skip to main content
Live
#Navalny
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government
ON THE GROUND

Doctors identify Yazidi victims in northern Iraq, bringing closure to families

Issued on:

Iraqi Yazidis attend a candle-lit vigil in the Sharya area on August 3, 2020, to mark the sixth anniversary of the Islamic State (IS) group's attack on the Yazidi community in the northwestern Sinjar district.
Iraqi Yazidis attend a candle-lit vigil in the Sharya area on August 3, 2020, to mark the sixth anniversary of the Islamic State (IS) group's attack on the Yazidi community in the northwestern Sinjar district. © AFP - Safin Hamed
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
4 min

Bodies found in mass graves left by the Islamic State group in the village of Kocho in nothern Iraq are being examined. Doctors aim to identify the Yazidi victims and establish the causes of death. FRANCE 24's Jack Hewson reports from northern Iraq.

Advertising

At the Forensic Institute of Baghdad, bodies exhumed from 17 mass graves left by the Islamic State (IS) group around the village of Kocho are being examined. Doctors aim to identify the Yazidi victims and establish the causes of death.

"With a living person you can use the profile of their eyes or their fingers, but in mass graves where people have been buried for more than a year the only method is to identify this person is using DNA," Dr. Mohammed Ihsan, Head of the Anthropology Department of the Baghdad Forensic Institute told FRANCE 24.

More than 500 bodies have been analysed in recent years, of which 104 have been identified. Most of these victims were women, children and the elderly.

Click on the player above to watch the report in full.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.