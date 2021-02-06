Doctors identify Yazidi victims in northern Iraq, bringing closure to families

Iraqi Yazidis attend a candle-lit vigil in the Sharya area on August 3, 2020, to mark the sixth anniversary of the Islamic State (IS) group's attack on the Yazidi community in the northwestern Sinjar district.

Bodies found in mass graves left by the Islamic State group in the village of Kocho in nothern Iraq are being examined. Doctors aim to identify the Yazidi victims and establish the causes of death. FRANCE 24's Jack Hewson reports from northern Iraq.

At the Forensic Institute of Baghdad, bodies exhumed from 17 mass graves left by the Islamic State (IS) group around the village of Kocho are being examined. Doctors aim to identify the Yazidi victims and establish the causes of death.

"With a living person you can use the profile of their eyes or their fingers, but in mass graves where people have been buried for more than a year the only method is to identify this person is using DNA," Dr. Mohammed Ihsan, Head of the Anthropology Department of the Baghdad Forensic Institute told FRANCE 24.

More than 500 bodies have been analysed in recent years, of which 104 have been identified. Most of these victims were women, children and the elderly.

Click on the player above to watch the report in full.

