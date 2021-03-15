A decade after Syria's uprising, refugees in Jordan see no way home

The Zaatari camp in Jordan, home to the largest population of Syrians displaced by civil war.

A decade of civil war in Syria has forced millions from their homes, leaving neighbouring countries struggling to cope with the influx of refugees. Tens years on, many of the displaced are still living in camps, with little or no prospect of returning home.

Advertising Read more

"Those who return to Syria are usually the older people because youths run the risk of being enrolled in the army," says Mohammed, a Syrian refugee who settled just outside the Zaatari camp in Jordan.

Many fear persecution from a vengeful Syrian regime should they seek to return home. They include Aiham, a refugee from Deraa who was shot at the start of the uprising and is now a paraplegic.

"No one will ever forget the bloodshed, no one will ever forget the martyrs," says Aiham, whose family relies on NGOs for food and shelter in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Click on the player above to watch the report by FRANCE 24's Achraf Abid, Karim Hakiki and Clovis Casali.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe