'Part of village life': Ten years on, Syrian refugees still crowd Lebanon's Bekaa valley

A refugee camp near the village of Qaroun, in Lebanon's Bekaa valley.

Since the start of Syria's decade-long conflict, some 1.5 million refugees have fled to neighbouring Lebanon, many of them sheltered in camps along the border. FRANCE 24's reporters travelled to a village in the Bekaa valley, where the population has doubled as a result of the influx of refugees.

In the village of Qaroun, as in other parts of the Bekaa, refugees were welcomed with open arms when war broke out across the border a decade ago. Landowners offered their fields to build camps for the displaced, whose numbers now match the local population.

Ten years on, their continued presence is fuelling tensions with the locals, battered by Lebanon's crippling economic crisis. While Syrian refugees help prop up the local economy, some Lebanese say they are now poorer than those they have welcomed.

Click on the player above to watch the report by FRANCE 24's James André and Mayssa Awad.

