Analysis: Is the IS group returning to the Niger-Mali border?

Armed groups in Niger have escalated raids on villages on the Mali and Burkina Faso border. © France 24 screengrab

Text by: Wassim NASR 4 min

Armed groups in Niger are increasingly active in the border region shared with Mali and Burkina Faso with civilian casualties reaching new heights. FRANCE 24’s terrorism specialist Wassim Nasr explains why the uptick in civilian deaths does not necessarily indicate a return of the Islamic State group to the region.