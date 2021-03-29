Stranded Suez Canal container ship re-floated, says marine services firm

Image taken March 29, 2021 shows the container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, in the Suez Canal, Egypt.

The stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal for almost a week was re-floated on Monday and was being secured, Inchcape Shipping Services said, raising hopes the busy waterway will soon be reopened.

The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 4.30am local time and was being secured, Inchcape, a global provider of marine services said on Twitter.

The ship's engines had started and preparations were under way to move the Ever Given to the Great Lakes area, a canal source said.

The MV Ever Given, longer than four football fields, was wedged diagonally across the canal since last Tuesday, towering over nearby palm trees and strangling world supply chains.

The crisis forced companies to choose between waiting or rerouting vessels around Africa, which adds a huge fuel bill, 9,000 kilometres (5,500 miles) and over a week of travel to the trip between Asia and Europe.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)

