Iranians hope latest round of nuclear talks will ease economic pain

An Iranian fruit vendor laments the effect of US-led sanctions on the cost of living in his country.

Spring signals the start of New Year celebrations in Iran but Iranians continue to struggle financially amid the "maximum pressure" campaign from the US. Many hope that this week's talks in Vienna, aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal, will lift the crippling sanctions. FRANCE 24 reports from Tehran.

Advertising Read more

Behzard Mousavi, a fruit vendor in Tehran, says earning an income has never been harder.

“This was the worst year, not just for me, but for most people,” Mousavi said.

Engineer Vahid and his wife have two young girls. He says the cost of raising a family has never been so high.

“I go to work at dawn and come back at night, but I still can’t add to my savings,” he says.

Mousavi says that although the economic pressure imposed by US-led sanctions “put a lot of pressure on the people”, he believes the US did not achieve any results.

Iranian parliament spokesman Abolfazl Amouie agrees the sanctions have hit the most vulnerable the hardest.

“The maximum pressure campaign was not fruitful because it did not bring Iranians to their knees,” Amouie says.

Click on the video player to watch the report in full.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe