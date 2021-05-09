A tense Ramadan for families in Jerusalem as clashes continue

Tensions have been high in Jerusalem since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with a spike in recent days over the threatened evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem. Fierce clashes with police around the city's Al-Aqsa mosque have left hundreds injured. Israeli authorities have defended their actions as maintaining security, but Muslims accuse Israel of threatening their freedom to worship.

The violence around the holy site and the Old City is the worst since 2017 and has sparked global anxiety that the unrest could spread further. Palestinian fears have been fuelled by a long-running bid by Jewish settlers to take over Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem, with Israel's Supreme Court slated to rule on the matter on Monday.

FRANCE 24 spoke with worshippers at the holy site who were stunned by recent events.

