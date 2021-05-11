Israel’s Netanyahu vows to step up attacks on Hamas amid violence escalation

Vehicles ablaze after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on May 11, 2021.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tuesday that Israel would step up attacks on Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas after two Israeli women were killed by rockets fired from the enclave.

"Since yesterday, the army has carried out hundreds of attacks against Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza... and we will further intensify the power of our attacks," Netanyahu said in a video released by his office, adding that Hamas "will be hit in ways that it does not expect".

The Israeli leader was speaking after two Israeli women were killed in the southern city of Ashkelon by rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

"We deplore the death of two Israeli women and I ask you to respect the security instructions," Netanyahu added, addressing Israelis at the end of a security meeting in southern Israel.

Hamas said it fired 137 rockets in five minutes on Tuesday afternoon at Ashkelon and nearby Ashdod, in simultaneous strikes aimed at thwarting Israel's air defences.

The Israeli army has stepped up air strikes on suspected Hamas and Islamic Jihad positions in Gaza, where health authorities say 26 people have been killed in the exchange of fire since Monday, including nine children.

"We have eliminated commanders, hit many important targets and we have decided to attack harder and increase the pace of attacks," Netanyahu said.

Western forces had previously called for calm. A French government official said Tuesday that Israeli leaders must show a "proportionate use of force" in response to the rockets fired by the Hamas Islamist movement. "Quite clearly, we call for a proportionate use of force by the Israeli authorities," deputy foreign minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne told lawmakers in the French parliament.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian added in a statement that "all participants must demonstrate the utmost restraint and avoid all provocations or incitement to hate, in order to end the violence whose primary victims are the Palestinian and Israeli populations".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

