Live: Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire, as over 130 rockets fired towards Tel Aviv
Issued on:
A confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem escalated Tuesday as Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza, while militants fired rockets towards Tel Aviv. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog here for the latest news.
Advertising
- Tensions flared last Friday when Israeli riot police clashed with crowds of Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
- Hamas Islamists said they had fired 130 rockets towards the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.
- On the Palestinian side, nine children were among at least 26 people killed in the blockaded Gaza Strip.
- On the Israeli side, rockets killed two women in Ashkelon.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe