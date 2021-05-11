Live blog

Live: Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire, as over 130 rockets fired towards Tel Aviv

A rocket launched from Gaza city, which is controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, is intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system, May 11, 2021.
A rocket launched from Gaza city, which is controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, is intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system, May 11, 2021. © Mohammed Abed, AFP
A confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem escalated Tuesday as Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza, while militants fired rockets towards Tel Aviv. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog here for the latest news.

  • Tensions flared last Friday when Israeli riot police clashed with crowds of Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque, on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
  • Hamas Islamists said they had fired 130 rockets towards the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.
  • On the Palestinian side, nine children were among at least 26 people killed in the blockaded Gaza Strip.
  • On the Israeli side, rockets killed two women in Ashkelon.

