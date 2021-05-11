Live blog

Live: Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire, as over 130 rockets fired towards Tel Aviv

A rocket launched from Gaza city, which is controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, is intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system, May 11, 2021. © Mohammed Abed, AFP

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

A confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem escalated Tuesday as Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza, while militants fired rockets towards Tel Aviv. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog here for the latest news.