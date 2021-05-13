No masks, no distancing: Egyptians celebrate Eid al-Fitr amid Covid-19 surge

At a Cairo market at the end of Ramadan, there was no sign of social distancing and few, if any, masks.

As Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Egyptian authorities are worried that this week’s festivities could lead to a surge in cases as the world's most populous Arab nation experiences a third Covid-19 wave.

Egypt is marking the three-day Eid al-Fitr festivities amid a rise in Covid-19 cases. Official figures in this country of a 100 million-strong population stand at 237,000 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and a total of 13,972 deaths. But experts say the real figures are a lot higher.

Authorities have imposed a two-week night curfew, but many fear it may be inadequate to contain cases. At a market in Cairo, the mood was upbeat, but there was no sign of social distancing and very few face masks on display.

