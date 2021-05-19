‘One Palestinian people’: Locals in West Bank show solidarity with Gaza Strip, Jerusalem

Protesters gathered in the West Bank to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on May 18, 2021.

Palestinians in the West Bank mobilised massively on Tuesday in a call for unity with Palestinians in Gaza and Jerusalem as the week-long conflict between Gaza and Israel showed no sign of abating.

“For the very first time there is only one Palestinian people. From the North to the South, from Gaza to the West Bank, in Jerusalem and the rest of our land we are one,” Haidar Safadi, a Palestinian company manager, told FRANCE 24.

The call for unity and solidarity with Gaza and Jerusalem drew locals of all ages.

"Ever since the second intifada some 20 years ago, protests have seldom seen such large crowds in these parts," reported FRANCE 24's Gallagher Fenwick.

