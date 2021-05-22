A ‘precarious lull’ in Jerusalem as Palestinians and Israelis weigh effects of latest bloodshed

There is a precarious lull in the air in Jerusalem after Friday's ceasefire went into force

After 11 days of blood-letting quiet has returned to the Palestinian Territories and Israel but 'an incredibly precarious lull' has seized East and West Jerusalem, FRANCE 24 reports.

Advertising Read more

Palestinians in East Jerusalem say they’re proud of what has been achieved. Some are even calling the latest round a resounding victory for their cause.

“Israel lost a lot in this war and they admitted so,” one Palestinian woman told FRANCE 24.

In West Jerusalem Jewish Israeli locals have no doubt that their army is unrivalled in the region but many are ambivalent about the success of its latest campaign in Gaza.

“I think we should not have agreed to the ceasefire until they return the bodies of our soldiers and our hostages,” a Jewish Israeli man said.

Please click on the video player to watch the full report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe