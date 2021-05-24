Israelis place little hope in diplomacy as tenuous Gaza ceasefire holds

A semblance of normal life has returned to Israel’s largest city, Tel Aviv, four days into a ceasefire with Hamas that is raising few hopes of lasting peace. FRANCE 24's Gallagher Fenwick and Maya Siminovich sent this report.

Advertising Read more

Quiet has returned to the skies above Tel Aviv, just days after dozens of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip sent local residents rushing for bomb shelters.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is due to visit the region in the coming days to try to build on a ceasefire deal that halted Israel’s latest war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

>> Hamas marks ‘victory’ with parade, leader makes rare public appearance

The resumption of talks is one of the few subjects that elicits a consensus among Palestinians and Israelis: neither side places much hope in a process that has been dormant for years.

"Nothing will happen. Whatever we had before, we will return to the same,” said Rafi Mizrahi, a restaurant owner at a Tel Aviv market.

Down at the beach, marketing manager Adi Ili was concerned that hardliners on both sides of the conflict would once again jeopardise efforts to resume peace talks.

"Our pain hurts us and their pain hurts us," she told FRANCE 24. "I really, really hope that no one listens to the extremists that we see in the media. A majority of Israelis want peace and want some sort of contact with the other side."

Click on the video player to watch the full report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe