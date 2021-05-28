Gaza doctors on the front lines during 11 days of bombardment

“In this war, they (bombed) houses without any warning,” one Gaza surgeon said.

France 24 visits a hospital in the Gaza Strip, where doctors worked around the clock during recent fighting between Israel and Hamas. Despite their best efforts, they say many patients were beyond saving.

For 11 days, doctors in this Gaza hospital worked nonstop. At the time, many of their patients didn’t know that they had lost their loved ones.

“Eleven people from his family have died,” says neurosurgeon Maher Kamel, gesturing toward a patient, who he says is the only one from the family to have survived.

Dr. Kamel has lived through the past three wars with Israel, but he doesn’t remember the attacks being as intense.

“In this war, they (bombed) houses without any warning,” he said. “They just demolished the (whole) house over the families.”

For young surgeon Abdul Hadi Abu Shalha, it was the first time serving in a hospital during a war. Despite the trauma of the conflict, he found the hospital to be a rare refuge from the bombs.

