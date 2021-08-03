Israel can 'act alone' against Iran after ship attack, PM says

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on August 1, 2021.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel was capable of acting alone against Iran, after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken predicted a "collective"response to an attack last week on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman.

"We are working to rally the world, but at the same time we also know to act alone," Bennett said on Tuesday during a tour of Israel's northern border.

Israel, the United States and Britain have blamed Iran for the incident, a charge Tehran has denied.

(REUTERS)

