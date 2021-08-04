Live: Follow our coverage of the one-year anniversary of the explosion in Beirut

This picture taken on July 28, 2021 shows a view of a 25-metre-tall steel sculpture dubbed "The Gesture" by Lebanese artist Nadim Karam, made from debris resulting from the aftermath of the blast at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut that took place on August 4, 2020.

Lebanon on Wednesday marks a year since a cataclysmic explosion ravaged Beirut, with a mix of grief over lost lives and rage at the impunity for its worst peacetime disaster at a time when its economy was already in tatters.

Shortly after 6:00 pm on August 4, 2020, a stock of ammonium nitrate fertiliser haphazardly stored at the city's port exploded and left swathes of the Lebanese capital looking like a war zone.

What went down as one of the largest non-nuclear blasts in history killed at least 214 people, levelled entire neighbourhoods and irreparably scarred the nation's psyche as well deepening the country's economic abyss.

