Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israeli positions near Lebanese border, Israel retaliates

Lebanese troops stand next to a crater caused by an Israeli airstrike in Dimashqiya farmlands, southern Lebanon, on August 5, 2021.

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Friday said it had fired a barrage of rockets at Israeli positions in a disputed area close to the Lebanese border, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier.

In a statement, the group said it had hit “open fields” near Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa farms area, with “dozens” of rockets.

The Israeli army said at least 10 rockets had been fired, and that most of them had been intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome system. The rest of the rockets fell in open areas, it said. There were no reports of damage or casualties.

Israel’s Army Radio reported that the military retaliated by firing shells and artillery towards parts of south Lebanon under the control of the heavily armed Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.

Air raid sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, and in the Golan Heights, part of the territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

A Lebanese security source said the rockets were launched from the area of al-Arqoub, near the Lebanese town of Shebaa.

It was the third day of cross-border hostilities that threaten a period of calm prevailing since 2006, when Israel and Hezbollah fought a one-month war.

Rockets fired from Lebanon two days ago drew retaliatory Israeli shelling and air strikes, in an escalation of cross-border hostilities amid friction with Iran.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, REUTERS)

