After a year's delay, Dubai's Expo 2020 opens to an expected 25 million visitors

The Expo 2020 in Dubai is the world's biggest in-person event since the start of the pandemic.

Dubai last week opened the doors to its world fair, Expo 2020, which had been delayed by a year due to the pandemic. The United Arab Emirates, one of the richest countries in the world, which also celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, has poured more than $7 billion into the event, hoping to attract tourism and investments.

More than 190 countries are participating in the expo, during which the UAE – criticised by some NGOs for its poor human rights record related to foreign workers and lack of political freedom – is hoping to impress visitors with its economic and technological achievements.

“We are a modernised people. We would like the world to know about Dubai, and about the Emirates especially: How great our leaders are, and how tolerant we are,” Abu Dhabi resident Salma, who had brought her children to the event, told FRANCE 24.

The expo is the world’s biggest in-person event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with an estimated 25 million people expected to visit before it closes at the end of March next year.

