More than 260 Yemeni rebels killed in Saudi-led strikes near Marib, coalition says

A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi rebels in Marib, Yemen on March 28, 2021.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said Sunday it had killed more than 260 Houthi rebels in the past three days near the strategic city of Marib.

"Thirty-six military vehicles were destroyed and more than 264" rebel fighters were killed in strikes in the past 72 hours in al-Jawba, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Marib, and in al-Kassara, 30 kilometres to the northwest, the coalition said, as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels rarely comment on losses and AFP could not independently verify the toll.

The coalition has for the past two weeks reported almost daily strikes around Marib, the internationally recognised government's last bastion in oil-rich northern Yemen.

It says it has killed hundreds of Houthi rebels in the fighting.

The Houthis began a major push to seize Marib in February and have renewed their offensive since September after a lull.

The Yemeni civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, 120 kilometres west of Marib, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

