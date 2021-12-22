Israeli troops kill Palestinian suspected of driving car into West Bank checkpoint

Israeli soldiers stand guard near the Jewish settlement of Shavei after the funeral procession of Yehuda Dimentman who was killed at a Palestinian shooting attack near the Jewish outpost of Homesh in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 17, 2021.

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in a car they were pursuing in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian paramedics said. The Israeli military said troops shot a Palestinian who had fired at them from a vehicle.

Advertising Read more

The driver "accelerated his car towards a manned military post" next to Mevo Dotan in the occupied West Bank, the military said.

Soldiers opened fire and the car crashed into an Israeli army vehicle, setting both on fire. No soldiers were injured, a military statement said.

The attack happened near the site of an ambush last Thursday in which Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli motorist as he left a yeshiva in the former settlement outpost of Homesh.

There have been several Palestinian attacks on Israelis in recent weeks.

Palestinians also complain of attacks by settlers, whose residence in the West Bank the international community considers illegal.

Tor Wennesland, the United Nations Mideast peace envoy, last week said he was "alarmed" by the recent escalation of violence on both sides, saying the situation had become "volatile".

In Gaza, the Islamist militant group Hamas praised the latest incident but did not take responsibility.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe