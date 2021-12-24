Lebanon’s economic crisis threatens to make Christmas celebrations bleak for many

Many Lebanese families will experience yet another bleak Christmas season due to the country’s ongoing economic crisis. Although associations and NGOs have organised gift distributions, some families cannot pay for transportation to reach them. FRANCE 24’s Sally Farhat and Zeina Antonios report from Beirut.

Less presents, more prayers: That’s the motto Alex and Lena’s grandmother is hoping to teach them as Christmas becomes a luxury in Lebanon.

"Before this crisis we used to celebrate, we used to do our expenses without counting, but now we cannot afford that", Lena, the children's grandmother, told FRANCE 24 while Alex and Lena played. "We have told them, everyone will get one present and not whatever you wish."

Like many children, Alex and Lena will be playing with their older toys this year, as 74 percent of the population continues to be affected by poverty.

Alexis Abdallah is managing for the second year in a row Live Love Lebanon’s Christmas and social markets. The NGO aims to provide over 35,000 parents and children with free gifts and shoes over the course of six months. This year, however, he explains that attempts to help have been met with hardships.

"There’s a mother who came to our market representing all four of her children. She could not afford covering the transportation fees for five people to come and pick their own presents. And she’s not alone. So many people can no longer afford accessing even the free stuff we are offering here because of many reasons, including the high cost of transportation," Abdallah said to FRANCE 24.

"This is how horrible the situation has become," he said.

