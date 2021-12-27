French tourist imprisoned in Iran since 2020 begins hunger strike

An undated handout picture obtained from the Twitter account of Benjamin Briere’s lawyer, Saeid Dehghan.

Benjamin Briere, a French tourist jailed in Iran on spying charges since spring 2020, has begun a hunger strike, his lawyer and sister said in a statement on Monday.

French authorities remain in close contact with Briere, visiting him on Dec. 21 and contacting him on Monday, a French foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Briere has been held since May 2020 when he was arrested after flying a helicam - a remote-controlled mini helicopter - in the desert near the Turkmenistan-Iran border, and charged with espionage and propaganda against the Islamic Republic.

"The feeling of abandonment - and distress – has led Benjamin Briere to embark on a hunger strike in order to alert Iranian and French authorities to the absurdity of his detention," his sister Blandine Briere and lawyer Philippe Valent said in an emailed statement.

