Syrian Kurds say prison recaptured after IS group attack

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) members deploy around Ghwayran prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh on January 25, 2022.

US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria on Wednesday said they fully recaptured a prison in the northeastern city of Hasaka that had been attacked by the Islamic State (IS) group, ending the biggest jihadist assault in the country in three years.

In a statement, Farhad Shami of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said days of operations had "culminated with our entire control" over the prison in Hasaka after all holdout IS group fighters surrendered.

More than 100 jihadists from the IS group last week attacked Ghwayran prison in Hasaka, held by a semi-autonomous Kurdish administration.

The brazen assault on the Kurdish-run facility involved a double suicide bombing and saw the jihadists free fellow IS members, seize weapons and take over a series of jail blocks.

It is considered the most sophisticated attack carried out by the group since it was territorially defeated in Syria nearly three years ago.

The SDF on Wednesday morning "carried out search operations inside prison blocks" and in areas surrounding the facility, where intermittent clashes had broken out overnight, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Heavy fighting in and around the prison since Thursday has killed 181 people, including 124 IS jihadists, 50 Kurdish fighters and seven civilians, says the Observatory.

According to the war monitor, an unknown number of jihadists had managed to escape but their exact number was not immediately clear.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

