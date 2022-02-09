Israel says Syria fired anti-aircraft missile during reported Israeli strike

File photo: Scene of missile attack, at the seaport of the coastal city of Latakia, Syria, Dec. 28, 2021.
Syrian state television reported an Israeli strike around Damascus on Wednesday and the Israeli military said a Syrian anti-aircraft missile was fired towards Israel, triggering sirens and exploding in mid-air.

The alert in northern Israel and parts of the occupied West Bank coincided with reports on Syrian state TV that Syrian air defences had downed a number of Israeli missiles over Damascus.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the report that Israel had carried out a missile strike.

"The launch of an anti-aircraft missile from Syrian territory towards Israel was identified," the Israeli military said on Twitter. "The missile exploded in mid-air and there was no need to intercept it."

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it says are Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces led by Lebanon's Hezbollah have supported President Bashar al-Assad over the past decade in Syria's civil war.

