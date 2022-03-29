Separate shooting attacks leave several dead near Tel Aviv

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak on March 29, 2022.

Five people were killed in attacks on Tuesday near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, emergency responders said.

Advertising Read more

"We unfortunately have to note that five people have died," said Eli Bin, the head of the Magen David Adom emergency responders.

In earlier remarks, he had put the death toll from shootings in two locations of the ultra-Orthodox town of Bnei Brak at two.

A separate attack took place in the neighbouring town of Ramat Gan, medics and witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what weapon, or weapons, were used in the third attack.

The attacks come after a shooting on Sunday that killed two Israeli police officers in the northern city of Hadera.

Sunday's attack was later claimed by the Islamic State group -- its first claim of an attack on Israeli territory since 2017.

Israeli police had said that the two perpetrators of the Sunday attack were killed at the scene.

Last week, a convicted IS sympathiser killed four Israelis in a stabbing and car-ramming spree in the southern city of Beersheba.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe